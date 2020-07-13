Here's a EUR/USD forecast (to 1.15) with the ECB expected to be optimistic this week

The European Central Bank meet this week, preview below.

Meeting Thursday 16 July 2020

Policy announcement at 1145GMT (policy likely unchanged)

Euro forecast via Danske (this from late last week):

We remain constructive and expect the broad USD to decline over the coming months

3 month forecast is 1.15

On the upcoming ECB policy meeting

we expect a repetition of recent comments from various governing council members, thereby striking a cautiously optimistic tone compared to the June projections.

We also expect they may decide not to use the EUR1,350bn PEPP envelope in full.

No new initiatives are expected next week



Markets may not be prepared for a 'less dovish' message

with abundant liquidity, PEPP and APP still ongoing

Our key expectation is that the ECB will reiterate its stance towards supporting a recovery, with, not least, a focus on sovereign spreads.

