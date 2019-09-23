Here's how Euro zone banks have blunted ECB stimulus efforts
Some background reading via Reuters while we await activity to pick up in Asia
- Euro zone banks have raised, not cut, the rates at which they lend to each other since the European Central Bank cut its own rates earlier this month
- small increase in some key inter-bank lending rates
- may force the ECB to rethink some components of its stimulus package to ensure households and companies don't end up footing the bill, bankers warned
Article link is here for an explanation.
Whatevs! Christine can take care of it!