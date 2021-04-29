Hong Kong central bank says the HK dollar remains steady (comments in response to the FOMC)

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority acts as HK's central bank.

  • Says money markets are operating smoothly, there is ample liquidity
  • the HKD exchange rate and HK interest rates remain steady
The HKD is linked ('pegged' in a band) to the US dollar so changes from the Fed impact on the HKMA and HKD. The Fed is on hold though thus the steady comments.

In the long-term chart below you can see the band in operation (7.75 to 7.85 on an 'I am Captain Obvious' basis):

If the HKD hits the edge of the band the HKMA intervenes (usually via liquidity add/drain, although they will directly intervene in USD/HKD some times) to ensure stability of the peg. 

