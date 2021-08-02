ICYMI - Fed's Waller outlines how a taper announcement could come in September (ps. Goldman Sachs says No)

I posted earlier on Fed Governor Waller's remarks:

Prior to Waller's interview Goldman Sachs reiterated their view of when to expect a taper announcement, and it ain't next month (bolding below is mine):

  •  "Our economists expect that the FOMC will first hint at the start of tapering at its September meeting. They expect that the Fed will formally announce a decrease in the size of its $120 billion monthly purchases in December."
  • "In their view, the most likely tapering plan would be to step down purchases of both Treasuries and MBS by a total of $10 bn in Treasuries and $5 bn in MBS per meeting beginning in 2022."

