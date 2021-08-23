ICYMI - Germany's central bank is wary of further virus strains on economy in the near term

This from the European session on remarks out of the Bundesbank.

Justin posted the main points:

Growth could undershoot projections this year

Early weeks of the rebound were more timid than projected

That will likely weigh on full-year figure growth as well

Some restrictions could be introduced in autumn if infections continue to rise

But unlikely to be as strict as in the past given vaccine progress Here is the link for a little more.





----

On that second point:

Early weeks of the rebound were more timid than projected Central banks have been busily assessing how strong the economic bounce had been heading into the renewed outbreaks and restrictions, the view is that if the bounce was strong it gives a better 'base' to rebound from once this current wave passes (Adam expressed concerns on future waves though, Central banks have been busily assessing how strong the economic bounce had been heading into the renewed outbreaks and restrictions, the view is that if the bounce was strong it gives a better 'base' to rebound from once this current wave passes (Adam expressed concerns on future waves though, link here ). Germany's economic strength heading in, as you can see above, was 'timid' says the Buba.





Jens Weidmann is a key player at the European Central Bank, pictured here with President Lagarde.











