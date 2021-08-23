ICYMI - Germany's central bank is wary of further virus strains on economy in the near term
This from the European session on remarks out of the Bundesbank.
Justin posted the main points:
- Growth could undershoot projections this year
- Early weeks of the rebound were more timid than projected
- That will likely weigh on full-year figure growth as well
- Some restrictions could be introduced in autumn if infections continue to rise
- But unlikely to be as strict as in the past given vaccine progress
On that second point:
Jens Weidmann is a key player at the European Central Bank, pictured here with President Lagarde.