ICYMI - Goldman Sachs expect the ECB to begin taper this year
Goldman Sachs chief European economist spoke with CNBC Monday (US time) on the exit timetable from the European Central Bank
- said that given where the FOMC is placed in regards adjusting policy this "should make the [ECB] Governing Council more confident that it can start to reduce the PEPP purchases later in the year"
- said the ECB is not "in a rush to follow the Fed in accelerating the exit timetable"
- But thinks that the ECB will step down the PEPP purchase program at the September meeting going into Q4
More at that link above to CNBC
Also, Lagarde spoke Monday: