ICYMI - Goldman Sachs expect the ECB to begin taper this year

Goldman Sachs chief European economist spoke with CNBC Monday (US time) on the exit timetable from the European Central Bank

said that given where the FOMC is placed in regards adjusting policy this "should make the [ECB] Governing Council more confident that it can start to reduce the PEPP purchases later in the year"

said the ECB is not "in a rush to follow the Fed in accelerating the exit timetable"

But thinks that the ECB will step down the PEPP purchase program at the September meeting going into Q4

