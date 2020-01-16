(ICYMI) President Trump to nominate Shelton and Waller to Federal Reserve Board
It was way back in July last year, so ICYforget too I guess …
The process is moving forward, Trump formally nominating them now, sending to the Senate for approval:
Christopher Waller
- executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- to serve to Jan 2030
Judy Shelton
- economic advisor to the president during his 2016 campaign
- to serve to Jan 2024
In other news out of the US, Treasury is to sell a 20 year bond in the first half of this year.
---
There is doubt Shelton is eligible to join the Board of Governors. Governors must come from separate federal reserve districts. Shelton is in Virginia, and Lael Brainard already represents the Richmond district. Maybe Shelton can move?