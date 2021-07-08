ICYMI - The ECB set its inflation target at 2% after their strategy review

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Justin had the (as expected) details in his post during Europe time: 

  • ECB sets inflation target at 2% after strategy review
  • New strategy adopts symmetric 2% inflation target over medium-term - This may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target 
  • a move away from their previous inflation targeting of "below but close to 2%"
And, later, during the US session more from the Bank:
Its a bit of a dog's breakfast at the ECB at present ... well, maybe not just at present. 

Justin had the (as expected) details in his post during Europe time: 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose