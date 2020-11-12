ICYMI - what to watch in coming days on PBOC policy tightening

Bloomberg article focuses on what to watch for signs of People's Bank of China easing but given what we are getting out China (comments on impending tightening) the opposite may be the case.

The first clue may come Monday, when the People's Bank of China is expected to at least offset most of the 600 billion yuan ($91 billion) of policy loans coming due this month. The funds -- offered by the authorities a year ago via the medium-term lending facility -- are just about 10% of the total amount local banks need to repay debt and buy government bonds by the end of 2020.



