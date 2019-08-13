If its August its time keep your eye on the Hole (Jackson, that is)
Coming up is the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium. Dates - August 22 to August 25, 2019.
- Its a gathering of top central bankers from around the world.
- This year's theme is "Challenges for Monetary Policy".
- As usual the agenda will be published on the Thursday evening (22nd)
For more on the theme, check this out from the hosts, the Kansas City Fed:
- Differences in economic conditions across countries and the associated settings for monetary policy present a range of challenges for policy makers.
As well as policy discussions there will be a plethora of media interviews on the sidelines, both with Fed and other central bank officials.
Esther George, John Willaims, Jerome Powell at the Hoile last year.