If its August its time keep your eye on the Hole (Jackson, that is)

Coming up is the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium. Dates - August 22 to August 25, 2019.

Its a gathering of top central bankers from around the world.

This year's theme is "Challenges for Monetary Policy".

As usual the agenda will be published on the Thursday evening (22nd)

For more on the theme, check this out from the hosts, the Kansas City Fed:

As well as policy discussions there will be a plethora of media interviews on the sidelines, both with Fed and other central bank officials.

Esther George, John Willaims, Jerome Powell at the Hoile last year.

