Just waking up? Here's the TL;DR version of the European Central Bank decision
The ECB did not change any policy setting. The ECB provided long-winded forward guidance, the TL;DR on this is that rate hikes from the Bank are way, way off in the future - don't even think about thinking about it. PEPP ... will continue at its current pace in addition to the asset buying program already in place.
At her presser, ECB President Lagarde hinted a debate over QE may occur at the September meeting (this meeting will be accompanied by the release of new forecasts).
