Lagarde opening statement: Economy has showed signs of bottoming out

Comments from Lagarde in the opening statement





Q2 contraction will be unprecedented

Prices to continue to be depressed by economy

ECB determined to ensure needed degree of stimulus

ECB will do everything possible within its mandate

ECB ready to adjust all instruments as needed

Some bottoming out of economy seen in May

Economy expected to rebound in Q3

Recovery speed and scale remain highly uncertain

Sees 202 GDP at -8.7%

Fulll text



Aside from these headlines, she's reading the statement word-for-word. The euro has given back most of its gains and is up just 25 pips from pre-statement levels.

