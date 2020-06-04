Lagarde opening statement: Economy has showed signs of bottoming out

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Lagarde in the opening statement

  • Q2 contraction will be unprecedented
  • Prices to continue to be depressed by economy
  • ECB determined to ensure needed degree of stimulus
  • ECB will do everything possible within its mandate
  • ECB ready to adjust all instruments as needed
  • Some bottoming out of economy seen in May
  • Economy expected to rebound in Q3
  • Recovery speed and scale remain highly uncertain
  • Sees 202 GDP at -8.7%
Aside from these headlines, she's reading the statement word-for-word. The euro has given back most of its gains and is up just 25 pips from pre-statement levels.
