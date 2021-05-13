Mexico central bank keeps overnight rate unchanged at 4%

Mexico central bank decision unanimous in keeping rates unchanged

The Mexico's central bank keeps the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4%:
  • Rick decision was unanimous
  • balance of risks to inflation as an upward bias
  • highly uncertain environment, risk for inflation economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy
  • recent shocks that have affected inflation, necessary for adjustment and relative prices to take place in an orderly manner so that an impact on price formation and inflation expectations is avoided
  • headline and core inflation are still expected to converge to 3% target starting in second quarter of 2022
