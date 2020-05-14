Mexico's central bank cuts rates by 50 basis points to 5.5% from 6%

Cut is as expected





Conditions of slack and economy continued to widen

balance of risks to growth is tilted down



balance of risk to inflation remains uncertain



challenges for monetary policy posed by pandemic include unprecedented impact on economic activity and those associated with financial shock we are currently facing



it is unclear how long effects of pandemic will last



anticipates pandemic impact will deepen in 2nd quarter



governing board will take required action based on additional information and considering the strong impact on productive activity and the evolution of the financial shock we are now facing



taking into account risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets.



Further or persistent depreciation in peso, possible disruption to supply chain are among upward risks to inflation



among downward risks to inflation are further widening of output gap, impact of fall in energy prices

Mexico central bank has cut their overnight rate to 5.5% from 6%. The rate decision was unanimous and as expected.