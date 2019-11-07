More BOE Carney: Global growth is well below trend
BOE Carney continues his press conference
- Global growth as well below trend, we are close to where we moved to something that starts to feel like a recession
- There our growing questions whether some global supply chains are sustainable given trade tensions
- all forms of protectionism are becoming more pervasive persistent and damaging than expected a few years ago
- over time trade concerns can reduce global supply capacity and growth
- on balance we think world economy is stabilizing
- MPC has considerable policy flexibility and ammunition in case of a no deal Brexit