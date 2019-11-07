More BOE Carney: Global growth is well below trend

BOE Carney continues his press conference

Bank of England's Carney is continuing his press conference. He adds:
  • Global growth as well below trend, we are close to where we moved to something that starts to feel like a recession
  • There our growing questions whether some global supply chains are sustainable given trade tensions
  • all forms of protectionism are becoming more pervasive persistent and damaging than expected a few years ago
  • over time trade concerns can reduce global supply capacity and growth
  • on balance we think world economy is stabilizing
  • MPC has considerable policy flexibility and ammunition in case of a no deal Brexit


