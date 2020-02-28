Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
More Bullard: Fed willing to react if virus has major US economic hit
More from Fed's Bullard to reporters
ForexLive
- debilitating global pandemic is not the baseline case
- we will want to monitor events right up until meeting
- calls situation very fluid, could turn around fast
- US GDP forecast adjustments don't look very severe
- willing to reactive if virus has major US economic hit
- does not prejudge March FOMC meeting but does not feel Fed has to cut just on the basis of market pricing
- each central bank jurisdiction around the world should act appropriately
- markets may be over estimating coronavirus risks
- does not have sense emergency action is right at this point since the situation could resolve itself quickly
- would be willing to reactive there seems to be major effect on US economy but we would have to get to that juncture
- Fed has very good radar for financial stability implications of coronavirus
- equity market valuation are not the US economy
- markets seem to be pricing some serious downside risk, where the line should be drawn is a judgment
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close