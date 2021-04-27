More from BoC Governor Macklem - bond purchases not guided by government needs
Bank of Canada Governor Macklem is appearing before a parliamentary committee.
Earlier comments here:
More:
- inflation goal influenced the Bank's decision to slow QE
- bond purchases are guided by inflation targets rather than government needs
- Bank of Canada is committed to meeting its 2% inflation target
- QE can be gradually adjusted in the future
- Despite the latest COVID surge, we see remarkable economic resilience
USD/CAD is barely budging, circa 1.2400 still.