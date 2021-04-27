More from BoC Governor Macklem - bond purchases not guided by government needs

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem is appearing before a parliamentary committee.

  • inflation goal influenced the Bank's decision to slow QE
  • bond purchases are guided by inflation targets rather than government needs
  • Bank of Canada is committed to meeting its 2% inflation target
  • QE can be gradually adjusted in the future
  • Despite the latest COVID surge, we see remarkable economic resilience


USD/CAD is barely budging, circa 1.2400 still.

