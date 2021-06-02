More from Fed Harker: Less worried if prices spike and then come back down

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Fed's Harker

Fed Harker
  • There will be price hikes in the short run because of supply and production issues
  • He is less worried if prices spike and then come back down.
  • His forecast is that wages will level off as more people get back to work.
  • Fed knows how to deal with inflation being above where they want it to be.
  • He doesn't see signs that inflation is running out of control.
  • In the event that inflation goes out of control, the Fed knows how to respond.
  • He has a high hurdle before he would think about taking the Fed funds rate negative.
  • He is comfortable letting this play out for now and doesn't think it's time to act yet.
  • There is no timeline on when the US could launch a central bank digital currency and no decision has been made
  • Today's housing market is very different from the great recession.
  • That time frame for tapering talks have not been decided
  • His view is that one of the purposes of asset purchases is to help smooth market functioning.  Fed is pretty much there
  • Fed has to be careful with communication of asset purchases to avoid a taper tantrum
  • Fed needs to discuss when the appropriate time to adjust asset purchases is
Harker is a 2023 voter
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose