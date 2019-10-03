More from Fed Vice Chair Clarida - financial conditions in the US have eased substantially

Richard Clarida, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve

Says he is very happy with fed's decisions from July and Septemberr

impeachment inquiry would not affect monetary policy

says negative rates abroad sent capital to the US and flattened the yield curve

says he felt a 25bp cut was appropriate in September

committee will be discussing appropriate level of reserves at oct meeting

current framework has served central bank well but officials are open to improvements

Fed will add to its 'tool kit' as needed

officials will certainly be discussing standing repo facility in our future meetings

there are pretty powerful global disinflation forces

financial conditions in the US have eased substantially this year, in part because of Fed's communication

says a lot of historical rules of thumbs about oil shocks are becoming irrelevant

President Trump's tweets do not effect monetary policy

And … no more to come - Clarida done.





Earlier comments:

FX not doing too much at all.



