More from Fed's Waller: My big concern is if inflation gets embedded into wage demands

Fed's Waller adds to is hawkish comments









My big concern is if inflation gets embedded into wage demands (wage/price spiral)



You are starting to see this and recently signed labor contracts



With the surge in the stock market and surge in housing prices, the have-nots are starting to ask for their fair share.





Yesterday, I had to have a spring replaced on my garage door opener along with other parts. It cost just short of $1000 for the work. That seemed a bit high. I could probably use a new motor, but will be looking toward YouTube to see it is something I could replace myself.





The bulk trash pickup that was scheduled to be picked up at the start of the month, was just picked up today.