More from Fed's Waller: My big concern is if inflation gets embedded into wage demands

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Waller adds to is hawkish comments


Fed's Waller
  • My big concern is if inflation gets embedded into wage demands (wage/price spiral)
  • You are starting to see this and recently signed labor contracts
With the surge in the stock market  and surge in housing prices, the have-nots are starting to ask for their fair share.  

Yesterday, I had to have a spring replaced on my garage door opener along with other parts.  It cost just short of $1000 for the work.  That seemed a bit high.  I could probably use a new motor, but will be looking toward YouTube to see it is something I could replace myself.  

The bulk trash pickup that was scheduled to be picked up at the start of the month, was just picked up today.  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose