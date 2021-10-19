More from Fed's Waller: We are ready to stop high inflation if we have to

Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Earlier remarks are here:

He is still going, covering a wide range of topics. Bolding below is mine. 

On the economy, housing, stocks

  • it doesn't look like we are moving into stagflation
  • may see inflation that's too high, but it won't be coupled with a bad labor market
  • infrastructure bill, with spending spread out over 10 years, is likely to have less an impact on inflation
  • drop in unemployment rate has been 'mind-boggling'
  • don't see a need for more stimulus from the authorities at this time
  • have been very concerned about housing prices
  • work-from-home has created fundamental change in demand for housing
  • house prices are also rising because of demand from younger generation, low interest rates, lack of supply
  • if stock prices fall, that's typically not going to cause stresses in the banking system

On crypto:

  • I believe we need congressional authority to do a central bank digital currency
  • bitcoin is like electronic gold, a store of value without intrinsic value
  • I don't think bitcoin ever will be a payment instrument
  • stablecoin could be a competitor in payments, but need work on regulatory front to ensure they are safe payment instruments
  • people don't have a demand for central bank digital currency because they don't know what it is
  • China's digital currency doesn't threaten global domination of the dollar

Back to the economy, and policy:

  • don't see anything that resembles a credit bubble
  • everything hinges on inflation expectations
  • the minute we see any unanchoring in inflation expectations, you'll see action from the fed
  • if inflation continued at 5% into 2022, will start seeing fed policymakers pulling their rate hike expectations earlier
  • have not yet approached question of balance sheet normalization
  • right now the biggest risk is that inflation doesn't come down, for some reason we can't anticipate
  • we are ready to stop high inflation if we have to

