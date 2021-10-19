More from Fed's Waller: We are ready to stop high inflation if we have to

Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Earlier remarks are here:

On the economy, housing, stocks

it doesn't look like we are moving into stagflation

may see inflation that's too high, but it won't be coupled with a bad labor market

infrastructure bill, with spending spread out over 10 years, is likely to have less an impact on inflation

drop in unemployment rate has been 'mind-boggling'

don't see a need for more stimulus from the authorities at this time

have been very concerned about housing prices

work-from-home has created fundamental change in demand for housing

house prices are also rising because of demand from younger generation, low interest rates, lack of supply

if stock prices fall, that's typically not going to cause stresses in the banking system

On crypto:

I believe we need congressional authority to do a central bank digital currency

bitcoin is like electronic gold, a store of value without intrinsic value

I don't think bitcoin ever will be a payment instrument

stablecoin could be a competitor in payments, but need work on regulatory front to ensure they are safe payment instruments

people don't have a demand for central bank digital currency because they don't know what it is

China's digital currency doesn't threaten global domination of the dollar

Back to the economy, and policy:

don't see anything that resembles a credit bubble

everything hinges on inflation expectations

the minute we see any unanchoring in inflation expectations, you'll see action from the fed

if inflation continued at 5% into 2022, will start seeing fed policymakers pulling their rate hike expectations earlier

have not yet approached question of balance sheet normalization

right now the biggest risk is that inflation doesn't come down, for some reason we can't anticipate

we are ready to stop high inflation if we have to



