More from Fed's Williams: In next recession, Fed would cut rates to 0%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from panel discussion with NY Fed's Williams

  • Fed would address next recession by cutting interest rates 20, and using communication and asset purchases
  • Monetary policy does have some limitations so it would be nice to have fiscal policy aligned when addressing downturns
  • monetary policy going forward should have a commitment to asymmetric 2% inflation goal
  • does think that 2% inflation is achievable
  • monetary policy should be somewhat accommodative to support growth of a more inclusive labor market

