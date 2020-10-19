More from RBA's Kent - says monetary policy board is considering the case for further easing

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent.

Says there is some room to cut the cash rate further

Says cannot speculate on details of further easing, one option is to buy longer dated bonds

bond purchases would be regular, aimed at bringing down yields

there is still room to compress short-term rates

not impossible for BBSW to move below zero





For those wondering the BBSW is t he Bank Bill Swap rate. I thgouth I had better clarify that.

The ASX have a brief explainer on it if you need more.

---