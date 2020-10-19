More from RBA's Kent - says monetary policy board is considering the case for further easing

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent.

  • Says there is some room to cut the cash rate further
  • Says cannot speculate on details of further easing, one option is to buy longer dated bonds
  • bond purchases would be regular, aimed at bringing down yields
  • there is still room to compress short-term rates 
  • not impossible for BBSW to move below zero 

For those wondering the BBSW is the Bank Bill Swap rate. I thgouth I had better clarify that.
The ASX have a brief explainer on it if you need more. 
