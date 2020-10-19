More from RBA's Kent - says monetary policy board is considering the case for further easing
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent.
- Says there is some room to cut the cash rate further
- Says cannot speculate on details of further easing, one option is to buy longer dated bonds
- bond purchases would be regular, aimed at bringing down yields
- there is still room to compress short-term rates
- not impossible for BBSW to move below zero
---
For those wondering the BBSW is the Bank Bill Swap rate. I thgouth I had better clarify that.
The ASX have a brief explainer on it if you need more.