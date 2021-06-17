More from RBA's Lowe, says border closure could put upward pressure on wages
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, earlier comments here:
Q&A now:
- says do not want extended period where credit growth outpacing incomes
- not actively considering macro-prudential measures as yet
- some way to go before action will be needed
- not concerned with negative yields on short
- bond market is working well, liquidity is plentiful
- could be more upward pressure on wages if border remains closed for another year