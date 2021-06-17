More from RBA's Lowe, says border closure could put upward pressure on wages

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe, earlier comments here:

Q&A now:

  •  says do not want extended period where credit growth outpacing incomes
  • not actively considering macro-prudential measures as yet
  • some way to go before action will be needed
  • not concerned with negative yields on short
  • bond market is working well, liquidity is plentiful
  • could be more upward pressure on wages if border remains closed for another year
Headlines via Reuters

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on July 6, Lowe said in his earlier comments that the Board would be making a decision on yield targeting then. 

