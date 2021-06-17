More from RBA's Lowe, says border closure could put upward pressure on wages

Q&A now:

says do not want extended period where credit growth outpacing incomes

not actively considering macro-prudential measures as yet

some way to go before action will be needed

not concerned with negative yields on short

bond market is working well, liquidity is plentiful

could be more upward pressure on wages if border remains closed for another year

The Reserve Bank of Australia next meet on July 6, Lowe said in his earlier comments that the Board would be making a decision on yield targeting then.