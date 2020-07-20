More from the BOEs Haldane/Tenreyro

Haldane and Tenreyro speaking at reappointment hearings

Haldane:

With the yield curve close to 0 across the maturity spectrum, for guidance potentially has a role to play in maintaining accommodative monetary conditions



unemployment poses biggest threat to economic recovery



if more monetary policy needs to be done, it will be



we will keep cost of borrowing at incredibly low levels



I am reassured that more will be done on fiscal policy if needed

Tenreyro:

Lower interest rates are likely to lead to sharply higher spending on some goods and services that are still perceived as risky because of Covid 19



There is still significant uncertainty about outlook for economy



As long as the current period of high unemployment remains a temporary, there should be only a limited loss in skills











