More from the BOJ -

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:

  • BOJ has various tools at its disposal if it were to ease, including expanding supply of money, increasing market operation tools and cutting rates
  • we will take sufficient, necessary steps at the time, if we were to ease further
  • don't see need now for BOJ to buy municipal bonds
  • BOJ's JGB buying is aimed at stabilising bond market, achieving 2% inflation target
  • once price target is achieved, boj's ultra-loose policy will be modified
  • I can promise you that BOJ will absolutely not create a situation where its unlimited bond buying triggers unwelcome levels of inflation

Senior BOJ official:, Executive Director Uchinda

  • don't have any preset idea now on how long BOJ will keep buying ETFs at 12-trln-yen per year pace, will do so for as long as needed with eye on market moves
  • various steps BOJ has taken so far to combat pandemic, including paced-up etf buying, are all temporary measures
  • BOJ holds roughly 5-6% of Japan shares via its ETF buying, which has book value of around 30 trln yen as of end-March

USD/JPY dropped to circa 107.50 earlier and still trading around that level. 




See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose