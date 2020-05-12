More from the BOJ

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:

BOJ has various tools at its disposal if it were to ease, including expanding supply of money, increasing market operation tools and cutting rates

we will take sufficient, necessary steps at the time, if we were to ease further

don't see need now for BOJ to buy municipal bonds

BOJ's JGB buying is aimed at stabilising bond market, achieving 2% inflation target

once price target is achieved, boj's ultra-loose policy will be modified

I can promise you that BOJ will absolutely not create a situation where its unlimited bond buying triggers unwelcome levels of inflation

Senior BOJ official:, Executive Director Uchinda

don't have any preset idea now on how long BOJ will keep buying ETFs at 12-trln-yen per year pace, will do so for as long as needed with eye on market moves

various steps BOJ has taken so far to combat pandemic, including paced-up etf buying, are all temporary measures

BOJ holds roughly 5-6% of Japan shares via its ETF buying, which has book value of around 30 trln yen as of end-March

USD/JPY dropped to circa 107.50 earlier and still trading around that level.







