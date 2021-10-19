More from Villeroy: No reason why ECB should raise rates between now and end of next year

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Villeroy maintains that inflation is transitory

Adding that the central bank is very vigilant when viewing inflation and that it should fall back below 2% by the end of next year. Geez. That timeline just keeps getting pushed further and further back, doesn't it?
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose