More on Fed's Waller's tilt to less dovish - listen out for Clarida following suit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Richard Clarida is Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve, he is scheduled to speak Wednesday 4 August 2021

  • at 10am New York time, which is 1400 GMT 
  • speaks on "Outlooks, Outcomes, and Prospects for U.S. Monetary Policy"
  • at a virtual event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics
Nomura noticed what Waller said (ICYMI - Fed's Waller concedes a tapering announcement could come in September):

  •  Waller, who has taken a dovish stance similar to Powell up until now, signalled a hawkish shift with his assertions that if job reports for the next two months show improvements

And give a heads up on Clarida:

  • If Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida expresses similar views in his 4 August speech, it could be read as the Fed reserve board members' current stance.This would raise the likelihood that Powell would mention intentions to begin reducing QE and preparations to tackle high inflation (bringing rate hikes forward) at the Jackson Hole summit in late August.

Also speaking on Wednesday is Dallas Fed President Kaplan:
