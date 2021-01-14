More Powell: Time to raise interest rates is 'no time soon'. Dollar falls

Dollar moves lower on the headline

Time to raise the interest rate is 'no time soon' In the forex market: The EURUSD has moved up to test the 100 hour MA at 1.21719.

The USDJPY moved to test the 200 hour MA at 103.61

The USDCHF dipped to new session lows and tested the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the January 6 low at 0.8857

The USDCAD dipped below the low from last week at 1.26292 In other markets: Stocks which dipped in the earlier part of the speech has rebounded modestly

Gold has moved lower on the back of the lower dollar and is trading up $10.65 or 0.58% $1856.12

US yields remain somewhat steady with the 10 year up 0.6 basis points. The 30 year is trading up 1.7 basis points

More from Powell

We have not seen a big uptick in defaults and nonfinancial corporate's



Fed does not feel any pressure from financial dominance



Should build strength of financial system in good times



Most focused on getting back into a strong labor market



We think we can get back there much sooner than we had feared



We were in a good place unemployment in February 2020



In the sweep of history, Fed will have policy space in a few years, no need for helicopter money in US



US federal debt not on sustainable path

