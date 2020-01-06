New York Fed chief Williams says low interest rates here to stay

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

A piece in the Wall Street Journal on weekend comments from the permanent Federal Open Market Committee voter 

 
  • low global interest rates are here to stay
  • which should lead central bankers to renew their commitment to inflation goals
  • " …  a low neutral rate, …  basically the hand we've been dealt for the next five to 10 years."
  • important for Fed officials to hold themselves accountable to their 2% inflation target
  • be transparent about how they are going to get there
  • Making sure inflation expectations don't slip too far is also important
