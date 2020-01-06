New York Fed chief Williams says low interest rates here to stay
A piece in the Wall Street Journal on weekend comments from the permanent Federal Open Market Committee voter
- low global interest rates are here to stay
- which should lead central bankers to renew their commitment to inflation goals
- " … a low neutral rate, … basically the hand we've been dealt for the next five to 10 years."
- important for Fed officials to hold themselves accountable to their 2% inflation target
- be transparent about how they are going to get there
- Making sure inflation expectations don't slip too far is also important