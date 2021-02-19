New York Fed Pres. John Williams: Rise in yields is not a concern

New York Fed Pres. John Williams speaking on CNBC

Rising 10 year treasury yield is responsive to fiscal support, vaccines



The rise in yields not a concern



Jobs are down around 10 million from the pre-pandemic levels



economy has quite a ways to go to get back to maximum employment/2% inflation



economy is still in a deep hole



not concerned about fiscal stimulus being excessive



seeing quite a pickup in residential real estate prices



strong asset prices reflect investors looking ahead to a more robust recovery, and that we are in a low interest rate environment globally



concern is we see really strong imbalances. Don't see evidence for imbalances however



Decisions on monetary policy are based on where the economy is in regard to max. employment and reaching inflation target at 2% on a sustained basis.

Does not see the evidence for leverage level concerns



As president of the New York Fed, Williams is a permanent voting member on the FOMC

