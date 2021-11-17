New York Fed Pres Williams says nothing on monetary policy or the economy
New York Fed president Williams
The New York Fed president Williams is speaking but his comments say nothing on monetary policy on the economy:
- We must think about how to shore up the treasury market so it can better indoor the next big shock
- The New York Fed took unprecedented action to stabilize markets last year
- The actions taken by the New York Fed last year offer a stark reminder that markets are not nearly as resilient as they should be
- Treasury market reform should bring together the best ideas from the public and private sectors
Williams spoke five days ago (November 12). At the time he said:
- There are segments of the labor force that are more protected against inflation and others less so
- People on fixed incomes are less protected against inflation
- Fed officials have to understand the effects of climate issues on financial stability in terms of supervision and regulation
- Fed officials are focused on inequality and equitable growth because they are important to the economy