No taper talk from FOMC or Powell (as expected) - Jackson Hole the next opportunity

For a rundown on what was said, and not said, at the Federal Open Market Committee and Chair Powell's press conference:

What's not a ways off is this year's Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City s Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The symposium has been a venue in the past for announcing policy changes, and it gets another opportunity this year.

Dates are August 26 to 28.

If not at The Hole, the next opportunity is September. The pic is the schedule for Federal Open Market Committee meetings remaining this year:



