No taper talk from FOMC or Powell (as expected) - Jackson Hole the next opportunity

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

For a rundown on what was said, and not said, at the Federal Open Market Committee and Chair Powell's press conference:

What's not a ways off is this year's Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City s Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The symposium has been a venue in the past for announcing policy changes, and it gets another opportunity this year.
  • Dates are August 26 to 28. 
If not at The Hole, the next opportunity is September. The pic is the schedule for Federal Open Market Committee meetings remaining this year:
