Nomura on the RBA - October meeting is 'more live'
Nomura are maintaining their Reserve Bank of Australia outlook for two interest cuts:
- 25bp cuts in each of November and February
But following the minutes yesterday the bank acknowledges the risk for a cut as soon as October.
Says the minutes were dovish, specifically referring to:
- RBA discussion of intensified downside risks to the global outlook
- comments on wages - wage growth remained low, upward trend in wage growth appears to have stalled