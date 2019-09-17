Nomura on the RBA - October meeting is 'more live'

Nomura are maintaining their Reserve Bank of Australia outlook for two interest cuts:

  • 25bp cuts in each of November and February
But following the minutes yesterday the bank acknowledges the risk for a cut as soon as October.  

Says the minutes were dovish, specifically referring to: 
  • RBA discussion of intensified downside risks to the global outlook
  • comments on wages - wage growth remained low, upward trend in wage growth appears to have stalled

