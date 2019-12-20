NY Fed Nowcast estimate for 4Q growth rises to 1.3% from 0.7% last week

Pushes above the 1% level

The NY Fed Nowcast estimate for fourth-quarter GDP growth has risen to 1.3% from 0.7% last week. Their forecast runs counter to the Atlanta Fed which is currently up at 2.3%. The Atlanta Fed is scheduled to revise their estimate today.





Contributors this week included:



industrial production, added 0.24%



capacity utilization, added 0.21%



housing starts, added 0.10%



building permits, added 0.08%

Overall there was only one negative contributor. That came from data revisions which attracted -0.02%.







Below is the summary of the models changes and graphical view of the models forecasts since early September.







