NY Fed President Williams comments on inflation, house prices
John Williams is head of the NY Fed, and as such has a vote at each Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Comments crossing the wires
(ps. the focus here at present is on moves following the news that Evergrande made its debt repayment,
)
Ok, from Williams:
- says longer run inflation expectations are in line with the fed's 2% goal
- says if inflation expectations get anchored at too low a level that will then bring down actual inflation over time
- there is a great deal of uncertainty about the economy today
- US housing prices are rising very rapidly and asset valuations are quite elevated
- house prices were driven higher by low rate environment and pandemic factors
- higher home prices are not a risk to financial stability and banks are better capitalized than during the last crisis