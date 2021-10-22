NY Fed President Williams comments on inflation, house prices

John Williams is head of the NY Fed, and as such has a vote at each Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

  • says longer run inflation expectations are in line with the fed's 2% goal
  • says if inflation expectations get anchored at too low a level that will then bring down actual inflation over time
  • there is a great deal of uncertainty about the economy today
  • US housing prices are rising very rapidly and asset valuations are quite elevated
  • house prices were driven higher by low rate environment and pandemic factors
  • higher home prices are not a risk to financial stability and banks are better capitalized than during the last crisis






