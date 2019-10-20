PBOC Governor spoke over the weekend - says yuan is at an appropriate level

Comments from People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang published on Saturday

Judging both from economic fundamentals and from market supply and demand, the RMB exchange rate is at an appropriate level



The generally stable market reactions and balanced cross-border capital flows so far indicate that there is growing market acceptance for two-way exchange rate fluctuations

The daily reference rate setting for the onshore yuan from the PBOC was barely changed for about a month leading into the trade discussions in Washington. Last week the setting began to shift around a little more. The question is whether China will allow a deprecation trend for the yuan to continue as trade talks progress. A weaker yuan is a bone of contention for the US.



















