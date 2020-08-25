PBOC official says that China's monetary policy direction will not change
Comments from a PBOC official, via Reuters
- PBOC's determination to maintain normal monetary policy will not change
- China is flexible and appropriate monetary policy approach will not change
Just a bit of reminder to the market it would seem. Considering the economic situation and some concerns about credit stress, you can expect the PBOC to keep the liquidity pump flowing and continue with what they have been doing over the past few months.
They also stepped into the market earlier today with another big injection here.