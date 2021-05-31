PBOC raises FX reserve requirement ratio from 5% to 7%

The yuan falls on the announcement





The yuan has had a bit of a volatile trading day so far with earlier remarks by an ex-PBOC official suggesting that local authorities may intervene - prompting a drop in the currency - before the PBOC itself fixed the yuan at its strongest since May 2017.









In the bigger picture, I don't see this reversing the trend in the stronger yuan as long as officials are going to maintain the narrative that a stronger currency reflects more solid economic fundamentals.





But such a move as that above will at least pump the brakes to prevent things from going too far, too fast - which has never been to China's liking.





The change will go into effect starting from 15 June.