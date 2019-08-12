PBOC rate setting for yuan coming soon - CNY forecast while we wait
Via a late (last) week note via BNZ on the yuan and their forecasts, in very brief:
- we now see the path eased towards 7.40 by year-end
- new USD/CNY forecasts … to hit 7.40 late-2019, early-2020
--
Earlier yuan-related posted today:
- Goldman Sachs - fears of US/China trade war leading to a recession are increasing
- PBOC weekend comments - yuan volatility is due to trade war
- PBOC central rate for onshore yuan coming soon, estimate 7.0331
- Goldman Sachs - PBOC Q2 monetary policy report opens door to lower yuan