PBOC rate setting for yuan coming soon - CNY forecast while we wait

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Via a late (last) week note via BNZ on the yuan and their forecasts, in very brief:

  • we now see the path eased towards 7.40 by year-end
  • new USD/CNY forecasts … to hit 7.40 late-2019, early-2020
--
Earlier yuan-related posted today:
