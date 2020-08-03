PBOC says that monetary policy will be more flexible, targeted in 2H 2020

Comments by the Chinese central bank





Will actively and steadily push forward with yuan internationalisation These comments aren't new by the PBOC but it reaffirms their current monetary policy stance and that they will keep going forward with targeted RRR cuts when necessary to aid with liquidity, while also maintaining current credit conditions





Again, for all the rhetoric China may tout about the recovery, what's more important is to watch for their policy measures and what local authorities are doing on the ground.