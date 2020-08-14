PBOC says will make it easier for foreign investors to use yuan to invest in Chinese markets
Comments by the Chinese central bank
- Will push forward with yuan internationalisation
- Will remove obstacles for use of yuan both domestically and overseas
- Will make it easier for foreign investors to invest in Chinese bonds, stocks
The PBOC offers these remarks from time to time to appease market participants and continue to keep the image that its currency market is "fair game". Nothing really new here but it just reaffirms that there are no changes to the narrative.