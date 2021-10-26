PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3890 (vs. estimate at 6.3875)

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

Reuters estimate for the reference rate was 6.3875. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.3856

Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.3924

PBOC injects 200bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos ... hefty addition of funds, 200bn injection for the second day running.