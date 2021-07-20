PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4855 (vs. yesterday at 6.4700)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4905

Reuters estimate was 6.4817 (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).





PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

10bn RRs mature today

thus a net natural day for open market operations

Still to come from China, the monthly rate setting, 1 and 5 year LPRs:







