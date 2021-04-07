PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.5384 (vs. yesterday at 6.5527)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- The previous close was 6.5409
- Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.5383, Bloomberg 6.5391 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.)
A handy reminder, if needed:
- CNY is the onshore yuan. USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from the daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
10 billion yuan reverse repo mature today
net neutral