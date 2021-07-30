PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4602 (vs. yesterday at 6.4942)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4566
Strongest setting for CNY since the end of June. The mid-rate 340 points lower for USD/CNY (higher for CNY). A huge jump, the largest since November of last year.
PBOC injects 30bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
10bn RRs mature today
thus a net 20bn injection in open market operations on the day
net 40bn yuan injection this week via OMOs