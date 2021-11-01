PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4192 (vs. estimate at 6.4174)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 
  • Reuters estimate for the reference rate was 6.3882. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.     
  • The previous close was 6.4046
  • Friday's mid-rate was 6.3907


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose