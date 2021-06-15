PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4070 (vs. Friday at 6.3856)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead. Yesterday, Monday, was a holiday in China so today is the first setting for the week.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.3980
- Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4053, Bloomberg 6.4074 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).
PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
20bn mature today
thus a net drain