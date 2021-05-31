PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3682 (vs. Friday at 6.3858)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.3674

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.3690, Bloomberg 6.3656 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).

The 6.3682 mid-rate is the strongest for CNY since the middle of May 2017. The yuan's trade-weighted basket index is at 98.22, its highest since March of 2016 report Reuters calculation.

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo

10bn mature today

thus a net neutral day



