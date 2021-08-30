PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4677 (vs. Friday at 6.4863)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4711

Reuters estimate was 6.4654. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

10bn RRs mature today

thus net 40bn injection

The PBOC have been telling us they'll be boosting liquidity and last week came good somewhat, for the week overall the Bank added in a net 120bn yuan through open market operations.